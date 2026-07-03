Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $187,263.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,558.54. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,354 shares of company stock worth $568,536. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE KGS opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is 264.86%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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