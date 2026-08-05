Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.9565) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kodiak Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 454,894 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 719,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 473,796 shares of the company's stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KOD. Chardan Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company's proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak's research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak's pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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