Kone Oyj (KNYJY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $3.3766 billion for the quarter.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 39.08%. On average, analysts expect Kone Oyj to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kone Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kone Oyj stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kone Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kone Oyj presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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