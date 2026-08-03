Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 282,661 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 225,616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 183,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,514 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 139,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $33.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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