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Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Koppers logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Koppers Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from five covering analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $52.50.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.57 versus the $0.44 estimate and revenue of $455.3 million versus $390.1 million expected.
  • CEO M. Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares in June, while institutional investors remain heavily involved, with 92.75% of shares held by institutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Koppers.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Singular Research raised Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $149,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,151,067.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $22,032,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $6,269,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE KOP opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. Koppers has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $48.63.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Koppers's payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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