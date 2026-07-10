Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Singular Research raised Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $149,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,151,067.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $22,032,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $6,269,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE KOP opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. Koppers has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $48.63.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Koppers's payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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