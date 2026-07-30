Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.6667.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $363.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.22. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $130.50 and a 1-year high of $382.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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