Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.90, but opened at $47.06. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $52.1650, with a volume of 179,290 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

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Kura Sushi USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura Sushi reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.05 loss, showing better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Zacks article

Kura Sushi reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.05 loss, showing better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company raised/updated FY2026 guidance to about $330.5 million-$331.5 million in revenue, but that range is still slightly below consensus expectations, suggesting growth is improving but not enough to fully satisfy investors. GlobeNewswire earnings release

The company raised/updated FY2026 guidance to about $330.5 million-$331.5 million in revenue, but that range is still slightly below consensus expectations, suggesting growth is improving but not enough to fully satisfy investors. Neutral Sentiment: Kura Sushi’s Q3 revenue came in at $85.92 million, just below estimates of $86.46 million, indicating a modest top-line miss despite the earnings beat. MarketBeat transcript

Kura Sushi’s Q3 revenue came in at $85.92 million, just below estimates of $86.46 million, indicating a modest top-line miss despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target on Kura Sushi USA from $58 to $51 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling reduced analyst confidence and implying downside from the recent share price. Benzinga coverage

TD Cowen lowered its price target on Kura Sushi USA from $58 to $51 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling reduced analyst confidence and implying downside from the recent share price. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing management’s FY2026 revenue outlook and margin commentary amid opening delays, which may have added to concerns about near-term growth execution. Seeking Alpha article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $635.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.46 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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