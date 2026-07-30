KVH Industries (KVHI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.56 million.

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 290,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,092 shares of company stock worth $423,099 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 134.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 84.5% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

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