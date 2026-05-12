Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 26,175 Shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 26,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $3,726,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,452,841.91. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00.

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Flex Trading Down 3.7%

Flex stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,013,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $145.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.Flex's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Flex by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Flex CEO bets big on AI

Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Flex stock is surging. A planned AI data center spinoff could take it even higher.

Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock.

Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary from other AI leaders and investors reinforces the strength of the AI theme, but it is indirect and not specific to Flex’s fundamentals. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says CPUs Will Match GPUs 1-to-1 in AI's Next Phase

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flex

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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