Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.0952.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,641 shares in the company, valued at $507,464.36. The trade was a 51.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,180. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 383,734 shares of company stock valued at $32,454,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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