Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.4091.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Brookline Capital Markets restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of KYMR opened at $114.20 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $130.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. The trade was a 86.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 467,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $51,602,264.62. Following the sale, the director owned 472,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,086,327.43. This trade represents a 49.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,461,271 shares of company stock worth $368,858,355. Insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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