Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (LKFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.9672) per share and revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. On average, analysts expect Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFT opened at $26.76 on Monday. Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKFT

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Galapagos NV NASDAQ: GLPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company's discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company's pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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