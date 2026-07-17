Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

LKFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 2,245.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,783 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company's stock.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares will post -10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Galapagos NV NASDAQ: GLPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company's discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company's pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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