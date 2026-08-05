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Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Laurentian Bank of Canada logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Analysts rate Laurentian Bank “Reduce”: Two analysts recommend selling and two recommend holding, with an average 12-month price target of C$36.50. Desjardins separately assigned a C$40.50 target and a “tender” rating.
  • Laurentian Bank shares were nearly unchanged at C$40.27, close to the C$40.78 12-month high. The bank reported quarterly earnings of C$0.46 per share on revenue of C$236.16 million.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.47, equal to an annualized C$1.88 and a 4.7% yield; however, its reported payout ratio was exceptionally high at 606.45%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$40.50 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a "tender" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.27. 88,369 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,584. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 129.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.22. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.51 and a 12 month high of C$40.78.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$236.16 million during the quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Laurentian Bank of Canada's payout ratio is 606.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada - primarily in Québec and Ontario - as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

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