LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. This trade represents a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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