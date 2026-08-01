LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.3333.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut LendingTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on LendingTree from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get LendingTree alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on TREE

Trending Headlines about LendingTree

Here are the key news stories impacting LendingTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insurance remained a key growth driver, helping consolidated revenue increase 25% year over year. LendingTree also highlighted continued momentum in insurance and plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence across the marketplace. LendingTree Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Insurance remained a key growth driver, helping consolidated revenue increase 25% year over year. LendingTree also highlighted continued momentum in insurance and plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence across the marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a goal of converting 45%–50% of variable marketing dollars into adjusted EBITDA and said it expects the small-business segment to recover after reaching a trough in the second quarter. LendingTree Outlines Adjusted EBITDA Goal

Management outlined a goal of converting 45%–50% of variable marketing dollars into adjusted EBITDA and said it expects the small-business segment to recover after reaching a trough in the second quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Needham and Truist both maintained “buy” ratings, although they lowered their price targets to $45 and $70, respectively, reflecting greater near-term execution risk while still implying substantial long-term upside.

Needham and Truist both maintained “buy” ratings, although they lowered their price targets to $45 and $70, respectively, reflecting greater near-term execution risk while still implying substantial long-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Rising home-insurance rates in Washington may increase consumer demand for insurance comparisons, potentially benefiting LendingTree’s Insurance marketplace, but higher premiums could also pressure household affordability. Washington Home Insurance Rates Skyrocket

Rising home-insurance rates in Washington may increase consumer demand for insurance comparisons, potentially benefiting LendingTree’s Insurance marketplace, but higher premiums could also pressure household affordability. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.68 per diluted share, below analyst expectations near $1.41–$1.46. Revenue of $313.4 million also missed estimates, while higher costs and weaker Consumer revenue weighed on profitability. TREE Stock Down as Q2 Earnings Miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.68 per diluted share, below analyst expectations near $1.41–$1.46. Revenue of $313.4 million also missed estimates, while higher costs and weaker Consumer revenue weighed on profitability. Negative Sentiment: The small-business segment slumped significantly, prompting investors to reassess the pace of recovery. Management’s third-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million–$335 million was below the roughly $337 million consensus estimate, adding to concerns about near-term growth.

The small-business segment slumped significantly, prompting investors to reassess the pace of recovery. Management’s third-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million–$335 million was below the roughly $337 million consensus estimate, adding to concerns about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: The combination of the earnings miss, increased expenses, weaker Consumer results and a lowered 2026 outlook is the primary reason for the recent decline in TREE shares.

LendingTree Stock Up 0.4%

LendingTree stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.00. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). LendingTree had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 14.33%.The business had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LendingTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LendingTree wasn't on the list.

While LendingTree currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here