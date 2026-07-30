Go Pro
→ The dollar just broke (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
LENZ Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Eight brokerages give LENZ Therapeutics an average “Hold” rating, with five buys, one hold and two sells. The average 12-month price target is $29.80, though recent targets have been reduced significantly.
  • LENZ shares fell 2.4% to $5.58 and remain far below their 52-week high of $50.40. The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.32 per share, worse than the $1.10 consensus estimate, despite revenue exceeding expectations.
  • Institutional investors own 54.32% of the stock, with several funds increasing their positions. LENZ is developing Phase III treatments for presbyopia, including LNZ100 and LNZ101.
  • Interested in LENZ Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

LENZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,480. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $50.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.22). LENZ Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 519.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,432 shares of the company's stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,000,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 158,715 shares of the company's stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 160,134 shares of the company's stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in LENZ Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider LENZ Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LENZ Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While LENZ Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
From Traders Agency (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines