Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

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Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Li Auto from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $17.20 to $15.60 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Li Auto from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 0.56. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Limestone Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 530.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

Further Reading

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