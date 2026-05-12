Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. Weiss Ratings cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 861,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,531. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $308,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,358,519. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $285,011.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,679.57. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,744 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 312,569 shares of the company's stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 87.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company's stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 576,505 shares of the company's stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 411,111 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 184,148 shares of the company's stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lincoln Educational Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lincoln Educational Services reported Q1 EPS of $0.14, well above the $0.04 consensus, with revenue of $143.96 million versus expectations of $135.66 million, signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance. Article Title

Lincoln Educational Services reported Q1 EPS of $0.14, well above the $0.04 consensus, with revenue of $143.96 million versus expectations of $135.66 million, signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS of $0.74-$0.83 and revenue of $590 million-$600 million, above prior expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS of $0.74-$0.83 and revenue of $590 million-$600 million, above prior expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further boosted by multiple reports highlighting the earnings beat and the stock reaching a 52-week high, suggesting momentum remains strong after the update. Article Title

Investor sentiment was further boosted by multiple reports highlighting the earnings beat and the stock reaching a 52-week high, suggesting momentum remains strong after the update. Neutral Sentiment: Several earnings-call transcript summaries were published, but they mainly restate the same positive results rather than adding new material information. Article Title

Several earnings-call transcript summaries were published, but they mainly restate the same positive results rather than adding new material information. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are now focused on whether the stock’s run can continue after the sharp move and the new high. Article Title

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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