Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lincoln National from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.43.

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Lincoln National Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE LNC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.70. 1,134,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,928. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,579,561.70. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

More Lincoln National News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. Lincoln Financial reported adjusted operating income of $2.24 per diluted share, ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Revenue reached $4.93 billion, slightly above the $4.89 billion estimate, and increased 12.3% year over year. The company also reported $1.3 billion in net income available to common stockholders, or $6.72 per diluted share. Lincoln Financial Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Lincoln Financial reported adjusted operating income of $2.24 per diluted share, ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Revenue reached $4.93 billion, slightly above the $4.89 billion estimate, and increased 12.3% year over year. The company also reported $1.3 billion in net income available to common stockholders, or $6.72 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: A major legacy-block reinsurance deal supported the rally. The transaction appears to reinforce Lincoln National’s strategy of improving profitability and reducing the capital and risk burden associated with older insurance liabilities, helping drive the post-earnings advance. Lincoln National Is Up After Earnings Beat And Major Legacy Block Reinsurance Deal

The transaction appears to reinforce Lincoln National’s strategy of improving profitability and reducing the capital and risk burden associated with older insurance liabilities, helping drive the post-earnings advance. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target. The firm increased its target from $46 to $51 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price-target report

The firm increased its target from $46 to $51 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Lincoln National declared semiannual dividends on its Series C and Series D preferred stock. The announcement supports income-focused preferred shareholders but does not directly change the value of LNC common stock. Lincoln National Declares Series C and Series D Preferred Stock Dividends

Lincoln National declared semiannual dividends on its Series C and Series D preferred stock. The announcement supports income-focused preferred shareholders but does not directly change the value of LNC common stock. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS declined from $2.36 in the year-ago quarter to $2.24, indicating that the earnings beat was helped by lower expectations despite higher revenue.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Further Reading

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