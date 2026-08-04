Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 1979171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.86 million.

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Lindblad Expeditions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lindblad Expeditions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to $199.2 million, exceeding the $185.9 million analyst consensus. The company’s net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, from $9.7 million, or $0.18 per share, while the loss was substantially better than the expected $0.10 per share. Lindblad Expeditions Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to $199.2 million, exceeding the $185.9 million analyst consensus. The company’s net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, from $9.7 million, or $0.18 per share, while the loss was substantially better than the expected $0.10 per share. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $32.5 million, indicating improving operating leverage and profitability despite the company remaining in a quarterly loss position. Lindblad Q2 Revenue Rises 19 Percent

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $32.5 million, indicating improving operating leverage and profitability despite the company remaining in a quarterly loss position. Positive Sentiment: Demand metrics strengthened: occupancy increased to 91% from 86%, while Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night rose 4% to $1,294. Lindblad segment revenue grew 16% and Land Experiences revenue climbed 23%, supporting the company’s luxury-travel growth narrative. Lindblad Shares Rise on Q2 Occupancy Strength

Demand metrics strengthened: occupancy increased to 91% from 86%, while Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night rose 4% to $1,294. Lindblad segment revenue grew 16% and Land Experiences revenue climbed 23%, supporting the company’s luxury-travel growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Lindblad maintained its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast of $130 million to $140 million and projected tour revenue of $830 million to $860 million. The range brackets the $847.6 million consensus estimate, reducing concerns about a near-term outlook cut. Lindblad Outlines 2026 Revenue and EBITDA Outlook

Lindblad maintained its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast of $130 million to $140 million and projected tour revenue of $830 million to $860 million. The range brackets the $847.6 million consensus estimate, reducing concerns about a near-term outlook cut. Neutral Sentiment: The company had $364.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at quarter-end, with $12 million remaining under its stock-repurchase authorization.

The company had $364.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at quarter-end, with $12 million remaining under its stock-repurchase authorization. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was heavily weighted toward selling, with no insider purchases and multiple sales during the past six months. While not directly tied to the quarter, this may temper some investor enthusiasm.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, June 29th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $40,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 112,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,966.36. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $626,361.12. The trade was a 63.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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