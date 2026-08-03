Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $600.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $553.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $612.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.67.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,222. The firm has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $548.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $515.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.61.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.01. Linde had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-17.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of Linde by 96.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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