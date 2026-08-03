Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $559.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $546.75.

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Linde Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.00. 510,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Linde has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The company has a market cap of $222.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 20.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-17.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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