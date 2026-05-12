Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Sells $1,037,500.00 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,298,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,870,942.50. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Roger Jeffs sold 18,839 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $764,863.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,003,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roger Jeffs sold 3,300 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $132,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Roger Jeffs sold 32,744 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,387.28.

On Friday, April 10th, Roger Jeffs sold 21,433 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $859,891.96.

On Thursday, April 9th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.

Get Liquidia alerts: Sign Up

Liquidia Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of LQDA traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. 3,925,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,042. Liquidia Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.Liquidia's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Liquidia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liquidia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liquidia wasn't on the list.

While Liquidia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here