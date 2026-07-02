Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $465.8333.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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Littelfuse Trading Down 3.3%

LFUS opened at $440.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.54. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $500.57. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Littelfuse by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 82,126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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