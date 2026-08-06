LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.2143.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 target price on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

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LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $213.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,424 shares of the company's stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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