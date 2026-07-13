LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 1426655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.21.

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LiveRamp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.95%.LiveRamp's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 469,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 178,799 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 25.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 345,314 shares of the company's stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,431,189 shares of the company's stock worth $42,034,000 after buying an additional 145,745 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 191,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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