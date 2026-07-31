Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Announces Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from Lloyds Banking Group's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Lloyds reported strong first-half performance, with net income up 9% year over year to £9.7 billion , a 17.1% return on tangible equity, stable credit quality, and capital generation of 108 basis points.

Lloyds reported strong first-half performance, with net income up 9% year over year to , a 17.1% return on tangible equity, stable credit quality, and capital generation of 108 basis points. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns are increasing materially: the interim dividend rises 30%, while the group announced a £1 billion share buyback , bringing first-half distributions to more than £1.9 billion.

Shareholder returns are increasing materially: the interim dividend rises 30%, while the group announced a , bringing first-half distributions to more than £1.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Lloyds launched its Accelerate 2030 strategy, targeting mid-single-digit net income growth, high-single-digit other-income growth, a cost-income ratio below 45%, roughly 20% ROTE, and capital generation above 225 basis points by 2030.

Lloyds launched its Accelerate 2030 strategy, targeting mid-single-digit net income growth, high-single-digit other-income growth, a cost-income ratio below 45%, roughly 20% ROTE, and capital generation above 225 basis points by 2030. Positive Sentiment: Management sees substantial growth opportunities in wealth, insurance cross-selling, transport, commercial banking, digital assets, and AI-enabled customer journeys, supported by more than £13 billion of planned investment and approximately £2 billion of additional gross cost savings.

Management sees substantial growth opportunities in wealth, insurance cross-selling, transport, commercial banking, digital assets, and AI-enabled customer journeys, supported by more than £13 billion of planned investment and approximately £2 billion of additional gross cost savings. Neutral Sentiment: The outlook assumes continued structural-hedge benefits and balance-sheet growth, but management also expects competitive margin pressure, higher investment and operating expenses in 2027, and execution risks around AI adoption, technology modernization, and regulatory developments.

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Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,052,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,834. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 272.0%. Lloyds Banking Group's payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 463,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher profits and capital returns: Lloyds reported first-half statutory pre-tax profit of £4.3 billion, up 23% year over year and ahead of expectations. The bank also announced a £1 billion share buyback and a 30% increase in its dividend to 1.58 pence per share, supporting the investment case. Lloyds launches £1bn buyback and new 2030 plan after beating profit forecasts

Lloyds reported first-half statutory pre-tax profit of £4.3 billion, up 23% year over year and ahead of expectations. The bank also announced a £1 billion share buyback and a 30% increase in its dividend to 1.58 pence per share, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst response: Citi maintained its “buy” rating and said Lloyds’ new targets appear conservative, leaving potential upside if its consumer ecosystem covering housing, cars, wealth and insurance performs well. Lloyds targets look conservative, City analysts say

Citi maintained its “buy” rating and said Lloyds’ new targets appear conservative, leaving potential upside if its consumer ecosystem covering housing, cars, wealth and insurance performs well. Positive Sentiment: AI-led efficiency strategy: Lloyds plans to deploy about 800 AI models as part of its strategy through 2030, targeting return on tangible equity above 18% in 2028 and approximately 20% in 2030. Successful execution could improve cost efficiency and profitability. Lloyds Banking Group Mobilizes 800 AI Models to Slash Costs

Lloyds plans to deploy about 800 AI models as part of its strategy through 2030, targeting return on tangible equity above 18% in 2028 and approximately 20% in 2030. Successful execution could improve cost efficiency and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming dividend: Lloyds declared a dividend of 0.084 per share for shareholders of record on August 10, payable September 25. The ex-dividend date is also August 10.

Lloyds declared a dividend of 0.084 per share for shareholders of record on August 10, payable September 25. The ex-dividend date is also August 10. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings miss: Reported EPS of $0.13 fell short of the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.57 billion missed the $6.86 billion forecast. The shortfall may limit near-term upside despite the stronger statutory profit and shareholder distributions. Lloyds Q2 earnings report

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

Further Reading

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