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Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Dividend declared: Lloyds Banking Group will pay $0.084 per share on September 25 to shareholders of record as of August 10. The dividend is supported by earnings, with a current payout ratio of 49% and an expected future ratio of 40.3%.
  • Quarterly results fell slightly short: Lloyds reported EPS of $0.13 versus the $0.14 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.57 billion missed expectations of $6.86 billion. Shares declined 1.2% to $6.17 during Friday trading.
  • Shareholder returns and growth strategy remain positive: Separately, Lloyds reported a 23% year-over-year increase in first-half pretax profit, raised its dividend by 30%, and announced a £1 billion share buyback. The bank also plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and profitability through 2030.
  • Interested in Lloyds Banking Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 272.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of LYG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,320,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Lloyds Banking Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Profit growth and shareholder returns: First-half statutory pretax profit rose 23% year over year to £4.3 billion, exceeding expectations. Lloyds also increased its dividend by 30% to 1.58 pence and launched a £1 billion share buyback, supporting the investment case. Lloyds reports first-half profit up 23%, outlines new strategy
  • Positive Sentiment: Long-term targets viewed as achievable: Citi maintained its “buy” rating, saying Lloyds’ new targets appear conservative. The bank expects potential upside from its consumer “ecosystem” strategy covering housing, automobiles, wealth and insurance. Lloyds targets look conservative, City analysts say
  • Positive Sentiment: Efficiency strategy: Lloyds plans to deploy roughly 800 artificial-intelligence models as part of its strategy through 2030. Management is targeting return on tangible equity above 18% in 2028 and approximately 20% in 2030, implying meaningful potential for improved profitability if execution is successful. Lloyds Banking Group Mobilizes 800 AI Models to Slash Costs
  • Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance: Lloyds shares have risen nearly 30% from their yearly low and reached levels associated with the bank’s 2008 high, leaving the stock near the top of its recent range and potentially increasing profit-taking pressure. Lloyds share price forecast as earnings jump
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss: Lloyds reported quarterly EPS of $0.13 versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.57 billion was below the $6.86 billion forecast. The modest earnings shortfall may be driving the near-term weakness despite the stronger first-half profit and capital-return announcements. Lloyds Banking Group earnings report

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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