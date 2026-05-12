Louis Renjel Sells 3,500 Shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) CEO Louis Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2%

DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.11. 3,321,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,586. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 402,505 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 99.2% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 36,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capitol Sec Mgt cut shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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