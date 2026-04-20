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LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
LTC Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • $0.19 monthly dividend declared (annualized $2.28), payable April 30 to holders of record April 22, implying a yield of about 5.7%.
  • The firm’s current payout ratio is 118.7%, meaning dividends currently exceed earnings and rely on the balance sheet, but analysts forecast 2026 EPS around $2.72–2.79, which would cut the expected payout ratio to roughly 83.8%.
  • LTC beat quarterly EPS ($2.09 vs $0.68 est.) with revenue up 60.3% YoY, issued FY2026 guidance of $2.75–2.79 EPS, and holds a MarketBeat consensus of “Moderate Buy” with a $39.60 price target.
  • Interested in LTC Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 118.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. LTC Properties had a net margin of 44.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. LTC Properties's revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LTC

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

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