Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,670,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session's volume of 9,526,470 shares.The stock last traded at $6.5250 and had previously closed at $6.91.

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More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,488,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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