Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.8% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 22,152,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 9,571,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Lucid Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,325 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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