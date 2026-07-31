Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 7.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.4950. Approximately 3,222,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,224,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $6.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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