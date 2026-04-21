Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 5.3% Higher - Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.11. 47,184,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 9,418,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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