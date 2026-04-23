Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 9.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 37,030,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 9,949,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 9.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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