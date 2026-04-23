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Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 9.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.3% to about $6.27 on Thursday with roughly 37.0 million shares traded—up ~272% versus average—signaling sharp intraday volatility and heavy selling pressure.
  • Potential upside catalysts include Uber’s 11.5% stake and expanded 35,000-unit robotaxi order, unusually large call-option activity, and ongoing speculation that Saudi PIF could take Lucid private, any of which could lift the stock if realized.
  • Material downside risks remain: multiple law firms have launched securities investigations, analysts’ ratings are mixed with a consensus "Reduce" target near $12.25, and fundamentals show high leverage (debt/equity ~3.0) and negative earnings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 37,030,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 9,949,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 9.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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