lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.950-11.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. lululemon athletica also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.760-1.810 EPS.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.7%

lululemon athletica stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $125.13. 5,229,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,648. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $338.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.09.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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