Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.22. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $8.1150, with a volume of 2,377,147 shares trading hands.

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Trending Headlines about Lumen Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumen struck a strategic deal with AWS to be the first network provider on AWS Interconnect — last mile using Lumen Cloud Interconnect, simplifying private enterprise connectivity to AWS. This positions Lumen to win cloud‑edge enterprise customers and recurring connectivity revenue. AWS and Lumen Redefine Private Cloud Connectivity

Lumen struck a strategic deal with AWS to be the first network provider on AWS Interconnect — last mile using Lumen Cloud Interconnect, simplifying private enterprise connectivity to AWS. This positions Lumen to win cloud‑edge enterprise customers and recurring connectivity revenue. Positive Sentiment: Lumen highlighted its fiber-first, hybrid-ready Vyvx solution at NAB amid expectations of reduced satellite capacity — a potential near‑term revenue opportunity from broadcasters needing reliable terrestrial alternatives. Lumen Helps Keep Broadcasters on Air

Lumen highlighted its fiber-first, hybrid-ready Vyvx solution at NAB amid expectations of reduced satellite capacity — a potential near‑term revenue opportunity from broadcasters needing reliable terrestrial alternatives. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: Lumen shares have crossed above the 200‑day moving average and other key levels, which can attract momentum traders and short‑covering. Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average

Technical momentum: Lumen shares have crossed above the 200‑day moving average and other key levels, which can attract momentum traders and short‑covering. Positive Sentiment: Leadership hire: Lumen appointed Jim Ortbals as SVP of Global Partner Solutions, signaling investment in channel/partner go‑to‑market execution that could support enterprise sales. Lumen Appoints Jim Ortbals

Leadership hire: Lumen appointed Jim Ortbals as SVP of Global Partner Solutions, signaling investment in channel/partner go‑to‑market execution that could support enterprise sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lumen set its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for May 5 — a scheduled catalyst that could drive volatility depending on revenue, EBITDA and guidance. Earnings Conference Call

Lumen set its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for May 5 — a scheduled catalyst that could drive volatility depending on revenue, EBITDA and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 recaps and sector writeups reiterate Lumen’s mixed picture — operational improvements in some areas but continuing revenue headwinds. These pieces provide context but no new surprise. Unpacking Q4 Earnings

Q4 recaps and sector writeups reiterate Lumen’s mixed picture — operational improvements in some areas but continuing revenue headwinds. These pieces provide context but no new surprise. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Zacks and others highlight that while Lumen targets EBITDA recovery by 2026 through cost cuts, near‑term revenue decline and high leverage remain material risks—factors that could limit upside or amplify downside if results miss. Lumen Focuses on EBITDA Recovery

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,026.81. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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