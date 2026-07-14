Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Up 6.3% - Time to Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.4480. 8,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 196,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 32.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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