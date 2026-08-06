MacroGenics (MGNX) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.0779) per share and revenue of $59.1370 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 147.80% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX opened at $3.90 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. B. Riley Financial raised shares of MacroGenics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 52.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody–based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary Fc engineering technologies to enhance immune engagement and extend the activity of its antibodies. Since its founding in 2000, MacroGenics has advanced several product candidates through clinical trials, most notably margetuximab, a HER2-targeted antibody designed to improve outcomes in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Central to MacroGenics' research platform are its ADAPTIR and Trident bispecific antibody technologies.

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