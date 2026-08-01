Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Weiss Ratings upgraded Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $24.78 on Friday. Macy's has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy's will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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