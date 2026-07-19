ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.3750.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday.

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ManpowerGroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 437.0%. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is currently -389.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 637.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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