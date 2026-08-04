Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.46 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $17.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.27 by $3.46, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $51.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $310.15. 808,219 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.92.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $257.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $291.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $270.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings and revenue beat: MPC reported adjusted earnings of $17.73 per diluted share, well above analysts’ estimates of roughly $14.27–$14.52 and up sharply from $3.96 a year earlier. Revenue reached $51.99 billion, exceeding the $40.87 billion consensus estimate and increasing 53.5% year over year. Marathon Petroleum Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MPC reported adjusted earnings of $17.73 per diluted share, well above analysts’ estimates of roughly $14.27–$14.52 and up sharply from $3.96 a year earlier. Revenue reached $51.99 billion, exceeding the $40.87 billion consensus estimate and increasing 53.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Refining conditions were exceptionally favorable: Reuters reported that fuel-supply disruptions tied to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran pushed refining margins to multiyear highs. MPC’s Refining and Marketing segment generated $6.655 billion in adjusted EBITDA, helping total adjusted EBITDA reach $8.46 billion versus $3.286 billion in the prior-year quarter. Marathon Petroleum Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates on Refining Margin Boom

Reuters reported that fuel-supply disruptions tied to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran pushed refining margins to multiyear highs. MPC’s Refining and Marketing segment generated $6.655 billion in adjusted EBITDA, helping total adjusted EBITDA reach $8.46 billion versus $3.286 billion in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and growth investments support the outlook: MPC returned more than $2.8 billion to shareholders during the quarter and still had $6.1 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. El Paso and Robinson refining investments entered service, while MPLX raised its 2026 growth-capital outlook to $2.9 billion and expects 12.5% annual distribution growth in 2026 and 2027. Marathon Petroleum Second-Quarter 2026 Results

MPC returned more than $2.8 billion to shareholders during the quarter and still had $6.1 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. El Paso and Robinson refining investments entered service, while MPLX raised its 2026 growth-capital outlook to $2.9 billion and expects 12.5% annual distribution growth in 2026 and 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Value appeal remains a supporting factor: Zacks highlighted MPC as a long-term value stock based on its style-score framework. However, future performance will remain sensitive to refining margins, which may normalize if geopolitical supply disruptions ease. Why Marathon Petroleum Is a Top Value Stock for the Long Term

Zacks highlighted MPC as a long-term value stock based on its style-score framework. However, future performance will remain sensitive to refining margins, which may normalize if geopolitical supply disruptions ease. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a modest cautionary signal: Recent disclosures showed several MPC insiders selling shares and no reported purchases over the past six months, although these transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s operating outlook.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $422,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 474 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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