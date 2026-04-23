Marcus (MCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $150.5160 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Marcus has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Marcus's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $146,055.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $872,051.04. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 199,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,804. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,708 shares of company stock worth $579,646 in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,695 shares of the company's stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,318 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCS

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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