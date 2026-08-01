Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.5882.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $379.52 and its 200-day moving average is $354.20. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company's stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company's stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 164.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,398 shares of the company's stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here