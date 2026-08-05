Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Purchased Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE: MLM. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Martin Marietta Materials stock on July 20th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $555.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $523.48 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 36.73%.The firm's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,753 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $18,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,524,853,000 after buying an additional 836,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,272,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $739.00 to $715.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $615.00 to $610.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $648.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $737.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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