Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,303,116 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 33,803,277 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,363,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.7%

Marvell Technology stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 26,298,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,661,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $755,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,123,285.35. This represents a 40.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,560 shares of company stock worth $24,888,062. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here