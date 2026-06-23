Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Daniel Durn Sells 2,250 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $28.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.04. 46,057,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,070,471. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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