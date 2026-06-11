Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 11.1% - Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $282.32 and last traded at $280.71. Approximately 56,333,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 26,970,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.59.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell confirmed a CFO transition, appointing Adobe’s Dan Durn as CFO effective June 15. The move may be viewed as a constructive leadership addition, and outgoing CFO Willem Meintjes will stay on in an advisory role through April 2027 to ensure a smooth handoff. Marvell Announces CFO Transition

Marvell confirmed a CFO transition, appointing Adobe’s Dan Durn as CFO effective June 15. The move may be viewed as a constructive leadership addition, and outgoing CFO Willem Meintjes will stay on in an advisory role through April 2027 to ensure a smooth handoff. Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which is expected to drive forced buying from index funds and broaden the stock’s investor base. Marvell (MRVL) to Join S&P 500 Index

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which is expected to drive forced buying from index funds and broaden the stock’s investor base. Positive Sentiment: Several articles and analyst notes highlighted Marvell as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with continued demand for photonics, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity supporting the bullish narrative. Photonics Is the New Hot Cake of AI Infrastructure Space: 5 Picks

Several articles and analyst notes highlighted Marvell as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with continued demand for photonics, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity supporting the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Marvell, signaling improving profit expectations and reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Estimate revision note

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Marvell, signaling improving profit expectations and reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary focused on Marvell’s strong rally, valuation, and the possibility of a “sell-the-news” reaction around the S&P 500 inclusion, suggesting some traders may be taking profits after a big run.

Recent commentary focused on Marvell’s strong rally, valuation, and the possibility of a “sell-the-news” reaction around the S&P 500 inclusion, suggesting some traders may be taking profits after a big run. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted a sharp pullback in the prior session despite strong earnings, indicating volatility remains elevated and that the stock can still experience profit-taking after good news. Why Marvell Technology Stock Sank Today

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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