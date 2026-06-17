Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 3.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $307.37 and last traded at $289.54. 50,038,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 27,837,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.67.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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